LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Lake City.

Delbert Garland and Antonio Demetris Porter, both 35, have also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Garland shot at Porter at 11:50 p.m. July 2 in a parking lot area of a convenience store at 100 S. Ron McNair Blvd, according to arrest warrants.

The two had been fighting when Garland took a gun from a vehicle and shot at Porter multiple times, according to the warrants. Garland then chased Porter.

News13 has requested warrants for Porter and had not received them, as of Friday afternoon.