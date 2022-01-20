2 Lake City men charged with attempted murder after gas station shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Lake City men have been arrested in connection to Jan. 10 shooting in Lake City.

Jakari Superio Scott, 24, and 20-year-old Montell Washington Jr., are facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder.

The shooting happened at the BP gas station on Ron McNail Boulevard, according to Donna Tracy, a spokesperson for Lake City.

No one was injured after a parked vehicle was shot into, according to Tracy.

Scott has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, attempted murder, the possession of a pistol by a convicted felon, criminal conspiracy for for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Washington has been charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.