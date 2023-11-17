LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Lake City schools have been placed “on hold” because of an active police investigation in the Brown Street area, authorities said.

A Florence 3 School District spokesman said Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High and J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet schools were placed on hold at the request of police, who are searching “for a suspect in the general areas of both schools.”

A spokesperson for Lake City police emphasized that the schools are not involved in the investigation and that the hold was requested as a precaution.

The school district spokesman also said ambulances are also responding to a traffic crash in the area of Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High. As a result, students at both schools will remain inside until law enforcement provides notice that the search for the suspect has ended.

According to the school district, the hold means that classes continue but everyone remains inside. Parents have been using the district’s automated callout system.

No additional information was immediately available.

