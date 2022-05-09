LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people, including one who remains at large, are facing multiple charges in connection with an investigation in which Lake City police seized more than 20 pounds of marijuana and other drugs.

Dshaun Gregory Wilson, 24; Robert Chuckie Johnson, 53; Sedrick Terrelle Gunter, 30, and Quaytwan Bennie Williams have been charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and criminal conspiracy, police said.

Williams has yet to be taken into custody, according to police.

As of Monday morning, Wilson and Johnson remained in the Florence County Detention Center, while Gunter had been released on bond, according to jail records.

In a news release on Monday, police said officers seized the marijuana, several ounces of cocaine, crack cocaine, several handguns, vaping products and equipment and edibles from two vehicles on April 21 while checking an abandoned property on Lincoln Avenue.

Police said officers had received complaints about loud music, heavy vehicle traffic, gunfire and the illegal use of narcotics at the location.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.