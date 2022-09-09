LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three minors as suspects in connection with recent burglaries and vandalism, according to a press release.

The names of the suspects were not released. However, police said they are all Georgetown County residents.

Two of the minors were detained. Lake City police are working with other law enforcement agencies to locate the third suspect, according to the press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department by phone at 843-374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.