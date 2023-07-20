LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 61-year-old Lake City man is in jail after being accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor on multiple occasions, according to authorities.

Cedric McKenzie is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to online booking records for the Florence County Detention Center. He was booked into the jail on Wednesday after his arrest by Lake City police.

According to a police report obtained by News13, a parent told police about three separate incidents involving their child. The first was in the summer of 2013 when the child was 10 years old. The others allegedly took place in November 2017 and August 2020.

McKenzie remained in jail without bond as of Thursday afternoon, booking records showed.