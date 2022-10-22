LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Saint Teresa Community Outreach and Empowerment gathered in Lake City on Saturday to visit historical sites and celebrate the city’s history.

The historic trail and virtual tour took place Saturday afternoon at the Continuum Community Room.

The tour included keynote speaker and Lake City philanthropist Darla Moore.

“Black history has impacted my entire life,” said Moore. “And I’m honored to be a part of this and I’m wishing everybody a lovely beautiful day and I hope you enjoy walking through here because I certainly have.”

Darla Moore reflected on her childhood, what it was like growing up in Lake City and the impact of living on her grandparent’s farm with sharecropper families, which she noted as the happiest times during a speech.

Saint Teresa COE cultivates and preserves the African-American history of Lake City and surrounding areas.

The tour was approximately one mile and highlighted some of the historical sites of Lake City, such as the Robert E. McNair Library and Monument, Frazier Bakery and P.D. Cockfield House which will soon be home to an African-American museum.

The walking tour ran on the Echoes Explorer mobile app, which highlights the history of each sight. Carlie Todd, a public history Ph.D. candidate at the University of South Carolina, helped create the content used for the virtual tour.

Anyone can access the Echoes app at any time to view the historical sites that were visited on the tour. To learn more, visit the Saint Teresa website.