LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — After more than five years of construction, Dansing Street at the Rodgers Avenue intersection in Lake City has reopened.

The road was closed in March 2016 after repairs to the crumbling asphalt were unsuccessful.

Repairs were postponed several times because of a lack of funding, weather and supply issues, but construction began on Aug. 22 and is now complete.

“It’s open back for traffic, which would be a benefit to the school system,” said Ricky Sims, public works director of Lake City. “They had been having to detour around this street, so they’ll probably be using it once again for the school and pretty much primary residential area through here.”

Stormwater from three different areas of the city as well as the natural creek that runs from the Dollar General on Highway 52 converge, cross underneath Dansing and flows into the lake at Lake City Park.

Digging Deep Construction rolled 13 sections of a 72-inch reinforced concrete pipe into place.

The project was funded by the city of Lake City and had an estimated cost of $56,000 for labor. The concrete pipe was donated by the Department of Transportation.

At this time, the city has no plans to add any additional businesses to the area.