LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – The alert has been lifted for residents within a two-mile radius of 1106 Moulds Road in Lake City who were urged to stay inside as deputies search for two wanted subjects.

According to a Facebook post by the Florence County Management, deputies are in the area searching for the subjects and residents are told to sat inside their residence and lock their doors.

Both subjects are males, according to the post. One is wearing a white tank top and the other does not have a shirt on.

Travelers in this area are asked to be cautious and to report any suspicious activity.

The public will be notified when the alert is clear.

