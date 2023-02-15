LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Studio 21 Media is a Black-owned, live public access internet, radio and television station in the Pee Dee.

CEO George Jones said the station, which goes by the call letters WAEN, is significant because it shows youth that they can own a business and that their voices matter.

“Broadcasting is important because it gives the residents of the community a way of voicing their opinions,” Jones said. “This is something that is lacking in a lot of communities.”

Jones said in Black communities, there is a lack of conversation on important issues. He said a lot of issues could be healed through conversation.

“My dream for this station is to let everyone come together as one,” Jones said. “Right now, everyone is scattered around everything like that, especially since COVID and everything like that. Bring the community back together.”

He’s hoping that this station brings people from everywhere to Lake City.

Studio 21 serves the Pee Dee region, including Florence, Williamsburg, and Horry counties. Jones eventually wants to serve cities and towns throughout South Carolina.

Jones said Lake City was the perfect place to start a station because he felt it was overlooked.

He hopes to expand the radio station for a place for seniors to have a cooking show, a place for youth to showcase their theater talents, and allow the community to gather to discuss important matters.