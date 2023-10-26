LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) -– The Lake City Police Department has entered an online contest to win a state-of-the-art radar speed sign.

The sign, a valuable tool in promoting road safety, will help keep the city’s streets safe for everyone, the city said in a news release.

The contest, hosted by Radarsign, is an opportunity for Lake City to acquire essential equipment that will contribute to the overall safety of the city, the city said. The signs have been proven to be an effective way to encourage drivers to slow down and be more mindful of traffic regulations.

“We are excited to participate in this contest and encourage all Lake City residents to show their support by voting for our entry,” city administrator William A. Hall said. “The safety of our residents and the well-being of our community are of the utmost importance to us. We believe that acquiring a radar speed sign will significantly enhance road safety, reduce accidents, and make our streets more family friendly.”

Police Chief Joseph Cooper said keeping the city’s streets safe is a priority.

“Winning this radar speed sign would enable us to further our mission of making Lake City a safer place to live, work, play and visit,” Cooper said. “We are dedicated to serving and protecting our community, and this contest is a fantastic opportunity to do just that, emphasizing the potential impact of this initiative.”

By participating in the voting process, residents can play a vital role in improving road safety the city said.

“The City of Lake City and the Lake City Police Department are deeply grateful for your support,” Cooper said. “Let’s work together to make our streets safer for everyone,” Cooper said.

For more information and updates on our contest entry, please visit the city’s official website or follow them on social media.