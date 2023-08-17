LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City will host its inaugural A.G.E Con event on Friday and Saturday.

A.G.E. Con is a family-friendly convention that celebrates everything in the anime, gaming, and entertainment world together, the city said in a news release.

The idea for A.G.E. Con came from the 2021 and 2022 Smackdown Tournaments hosted by the city. Those events were successful but did not have much for the community beyond gaming, the city said.

The Smackdown events focused solely on tournaments in which competitors from surrounding states traveled to Lake City to compete in games such as Super Smash Bros., Guilty Gear Strive, and Tekken 7 for cash jackpots.

Savon Whitehead, Lake City’s esports and events coordinator, said he noticed that once the games were over, the players didn’t have much to keep them entertained.

“Additionally, the family members who came out to support the tournaments had little to do when their loved ones were playing,” he said. “When people come to A.G.E. Con, we want them to have a great time and to stay and engaged with each of our activities at the event.”

Whitehead said A.G.E. Con is special for Lake City.

“[This is] the first time we’re doing this type of convention for Lake City, and this is going to be something for our youth for our community,” he said. “[It is] something to give Lake City that belongs to them that they can call their own. It is huge for our local community, and it’s huge for the outside [people] coming in because this gives representation for Lake City. “

Lake City Administrator William A. Hall said there is a demand for things youth can participate in.

“This genre allows for people of any age to participate regardless of their skill level,” he said.

Jena Englebert, a vendor at the event, said the tournament brings business to the community.

“I think it’s better because you don’t have to go through all the trouble of going to like bigger places like Columbia, Charleston, Charlotte,” she said. “And it’s more so better for the community, it brings business here.”

The two-day A.G.E. Con spans the genres of anime, gaming, and pop culture with table-top games, a retro arcade, virtual reality experiences, and industry panels as well as several gaming tournaments.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and begin at $20 for one-day general admission. Kids 12 or younger get in free. VIP packages are also available and include a free swag bag with a surprise gift for the first 200 tickets sold, the city said.

For more details about upcoming city events, visit the Lake City Facebook page or LakeCitySC.gov.