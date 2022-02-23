LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has died after being shot Sunday in Lake City, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The man’s identity has not been released. Von Lutcken said the shooting happened in the rea of Lassie Street, but no other information was immediately available.

It was the second death reported by the coroner’s office in three days. On Friday, von Lutcken said a homicide investigation was underway after authorities recovered the body of 20-year-old Lake City resident Jaheim Tariq Hanna on Graham Road in Florence County.

Authorities have not said how he died, but an autopsy was planned on Tuesday.

