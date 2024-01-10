LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City Council approved in Wednesday’s meeting a resolution to allow the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to temporarily manage Lake City’s Police Department amid its search for a new chief.

Lake City police have been without a chief since Jody Cooper resigned at the end of October. Sheriff’s Office Capt. Darrin Yarborough will manage the responsibility, according to sheriff T.J. Joye, who called Yarborough his “right-hand man” in the meeting.

Yarborough will remain an employee of the sheriff’s office. He previously ran for sheriff in 2020.