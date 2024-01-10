LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City Council approved in Wednesday’s meeting a resolution to allow the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to temporarily manage Lake City’s Police Department amid its search for a new chief.
Lake City police have been without a chief since Jody Cooper resigned at the end of October. Sheriff’s Office Capt. Darrin Yarborough will manage the responsibility, according to sheriff T.J. Joye, who called Yarborough his “right-hand man” in the meeting.
Yarborough will remain an employee of the sheriff’s office. He previously ran for sheriff in 2020.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.