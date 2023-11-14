LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are fighting a fire at ICE Recycling Center in the 400 block of Cedar Street in Lake City on Tuesday night.
Nearly 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in the area, according to the utility’s outage map. The estimated restoration time is midnight.
The South Lynches, Lake City, Howe Springs and Olanta Rural Fire Departments are all on scene.
No additional information was immediately available. News13 has reached out to the Lake City Fire Department for more information.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.