LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday evening in Lake City, according to Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers.
Crews were called out at about 7:30 p.m. to Carter Manufacturing in the area of Church Street and Deep River Street, Driggers said.
The South Lynches Fire Department also assisted.
No other details were immediately available.