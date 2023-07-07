LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities have identified a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman and her child during a domestic incident in Lake City on Thursday.

Authorities searched for Kenneth Demonte Graham, 28, of Lake City, for several hours after the alleged incident, which also involved a shooting, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened in the 900 block of Highway 52, and the manhunt was focused in the area of Highway 341 and Cameron Road.

Deputies said Friday that Graham should be considered “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121, extension 80174 or to “Submit-A-Tip” using the department’s iPhone or Android apps. Anonymous tips can also be called in CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC