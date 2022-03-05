LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing numerous charges after Florence County deputies seized a large amount of drugs while raiding a home in Lake City, authorities said.

Jamie L. Cooper, 41, and David Myers, 60, both of Lake City, were booked into the Florence County Detention Center after their arrest on Wednesday. Both men have been released on bond.

Jamie L. Cooper, left, and David Myers Jr. Photos: Florence County Detention Center

They were arrested after investigators with the sheriff’s office narcotics unit obtained a warrant and searched Cooper’s home on Wilcox Street in Lake City.

The search turned up about 22 pounds of marijuana; 132 grams of cocaine; 29 grams of crack cocaine; 226 pressed fentanyl pills; 205 grams of methamphetamine pills; multiple Percocet and Oxycodone pills; two handguns; and a large sum of cash, deputies said.

Cooper was charged with trafficking meth; trafficking in cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; trafficking in cocaine; and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Myers was charged with trafficking in marijuana.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.