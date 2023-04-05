LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — DeWonica Cola Cooper defeated Martin Cooper Tuesday to earn a seat on Lake City City Council, according to the unofficial results of a special election.

DeWonica Cooper received 52 votes, while Martin Cooper garnered 36 in the race for the District 4 seat on the city council, according to Julian Young, director of the Florence County Voters Registration and Election Board.

Officials will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to certify the results of the non-partisan election, Young said.