LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 will dismiss students early on Friday because of the potential for severe weather.

The district said elementary schools will dismiss at 1 p.m., Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High School and J. Paul Truluck Magnet School will dismiss at 2 p.m. and Lake City High School will dismiss at 2:15 p.m.

All after-school programs and extracurricular activities are canceled.