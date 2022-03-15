LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 has placed a teacher on administrative leave while officials investigate “an incident with a student.”

The district said they notified law enforcement of the accusation and the teacher will be placed on leave until the outcome of the investigation is decided.

“FSD3 has high expectations for all employees as our goal is to provide all students with a quality education in a safe environment,” the district said in a statement. “FSD3 expects all employees to treat all students with respect, empathy and compassion.”

It is unclear what the incident is, but we are working to learn more. Count on News13 for updates.

The district had no additional comments at this time.