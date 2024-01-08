LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — As the Lake City Police Department continues to operate without a chief after Jody Cooper’s resignation, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to, pending approval by Lake City Council, manage the police department until a permanent chief is named.

“Subject to approval by Lake City Council, Sheriff [T.J.] Joye has agreed to temporarily take over the responsibility and management of the Lake City Police Department while the city completes its search for a permanent police chief,” Maj. Michael Nunn told News13. “The sheriff intends to delegate that management responsibility to FCSO Capt. Darrin Yarborough, who is currently captain over the investigative bureau. Yarborough will remain an employee of FCSO.”

Yarborough previously ran for Florence County sheriff back in 2020.

Lake City’s council meeting is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

