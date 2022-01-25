Florence School District 3 plans free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students and employees

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 will have a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday for students and employees, the district said.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Health Connections building beside the gym at Lake City High School.

Those eligible to attend the clinic will not need an appointment, but students younger than 18 will need a parent present to sign a permission form, according to Brian Huckabee, the district’s director of communications and technology.

Those getting their first vaccine dose will have a second dose scheduled at a later date, according to Huckabee.