LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 (FSD3) will hold a teacher recruitment fair next Saturday, according to district officials.

The event will be held on March 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Stables in Lake City, FSD3 Director of Communications and Technology, Brian Huckabee said in a news release.

Huckabee said interviews for elementary-level positions can be scheduled from 9-11 a.m. He said middle- and secondary-level candidates can sign up for interviews from 12-2 p.m.

Sign up for the event here.