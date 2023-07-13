LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four student-athletes and a Lake City High School football coach were hurt Thursday afternoon when the minibus they were riding in was involved in a crash, Florence School District 3 spokesman Brian Huckabee said.

It happened while they were returning from a football camp at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, according to Huckabee.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on U.S. 301 and Bonner Avenue in Orangeburg County. The minibus was travelling north on U.S. 301 when a tractor trailer travelling west on Bonner Avenue collided with the bus.

There was a total of five injuries and the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, according to highway officials.

The coach, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to a hospital in the Columbia area. The four student-athletes were also taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

One of the students is 17 years old, and three are 16, Huckabee said. Two of the students attend Lake City High School and two are students at J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School.

The district has not provided any additional information about the crash.

* * * Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

Count on News13 for updates.