LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Lake City High School will be getting a new $11.4 million on-campus athletic facility.

Athletics director Matt Apicella said officials are planning a ceremonial groundbreaking.

“We just wanted to have all of the community out,” he said. “They’re going to have inflatables and a live band and food trucks for all of the citizens of Lake City and surrounding areas.”

The facility will be in the existing track area and serve football, soccer, and track, according to a release by Florence School District Three.

Construction will take about a year to complete, and the new facility will have a seating capacity of 5,000. It will have home and visitor locker rooms with space for athletic trainers and game officials, according to the district.

There will be separate concessions and restrooms for both home and visiting fans, and the facility will have synthetic turf and an eight-lane track, which will allow the school’s track teams to host meets, the district said. In additoin, the baseball and softball batting cage will be replaced with a new building adding a 3,000-square-foot weight room with showers and restrooms in that same area.

The current softball field will move a short distance from the stadium and the new softball field will include 250-seat bleachers, a new press box, dugouts, fencing, grass, and irrigation, the district said.

The school board approved the construction after a survey showed that nearly two-thirds of respondents supported building an on-campus facility.

The board also considered renovating Ward Memorial Stadium at an estimated cost of $3.6 million because 23% of survey respondents favored this option.

The district’s fundraising committee for the project is developing ideas for raising the money necessary for construction like premium seating, corporate and individual donations, and stadium naming rights, the district said.