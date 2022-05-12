FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgia man is in jail after stabbing someone in the neck, according to authorities.

Hasani Amir Cameron has been charged with attempted murder, according to booking records. He was booked into jail on Wednesday, and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Cameron, a 19-year-old from Snellville, Georgia, stabbed a person in the neck with a knife on Wednesday at a home on North Old Georgetown Road in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to a hospital, according to authorities. Their condition was not immediately available.