LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A golf cart driver was killed Tuesday morning after a crash in Lake City, according to police.

The crash happened on South Morris Street, according to police. Police Chief Jody Cooper said Sidney Kennedy, 64, of Lake City, was driving the golf cart into oncoming traffic without headlights when it was hit head-on.

Kennedy was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The driver the car was not charged.

Police reminded residents of state laws regarding golf carts, including proper registration and permit decals. Golf carts may only be driven on roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less, during daylight hours only, and drivers must be at least 16 years old and have a driver’s license.