Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the year the home was purchased.

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW)– A historical Lake City home will soon be turned into an African American museum.

The P.D. Cockfield house is a large, 2,661 square foot two-story house located on the east side of Lake City on Valley Street.

The house was rented in 2008, then purchased in 2012 by Dr. Terrie Gaskins-Bryant. Bryant will be using the historical house to preserve African-American history. The house will also be used to host African-American educational programs and activities.

Dr. Gaskins-Bryant recently conducted Lake City’s first African-American oral histories project in partnership with the Lake City senior center, which is being digitized at the South Carolina State Library.

The structure is situated within the town limits and is within walking distance of the National Register-Listed Lake City downtown historic district.

As of Jan. 2022, the home is recognized as a national register of historical places.

News13’s Keianna Benson spoke with the founder of Saint Teresa Community Outreach and Empowerment, Dr. Terrie Gaskins-Bryant, about updates on the house’s transition.

“What has happened is I received a grant, and I’m working on getting the other half of the grant, and basically it calls for two professionals to come in to do what they call a master assessment plan, and basically they will come in and look at the house and basically talk about what we need to do to put it back the way that it used to look,” Gaskins-Bryant said.

Saint Teresa’s COE will gather Saturday in Lake City to celebrate the city’s history and to speak more about the museum’s progress.

The historical trail and virtual tour of the home will take place Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Continuum Community Room.

The tour will be approximately one mile long and will be run on the Echoes Explorer mobile app, where it will highlight the history of each sight. Light refreshments will be provided when the walk returns.

Saturday’s tour will include keynote speaker Darla Moore, a Lake City philanthropist.

To learn more about the history of the P.D. Cockfield house and the trail taking place on Saturday, visit https://saintteresacoe.org/.