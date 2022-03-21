LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City organization is raising funds to convert a historic home into a center for Black history.

The Cockfield house was built in 1905 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in January.

Terrie Gaskins-Bryant, director of the non-profit Saint Teresa Community Outreach and Empowerment said she plans to renovate the building. She organized a lecture series that began Monday to raise funds for the project.

Speakers discussed slavery and the Reconstruction Era in South Carolina. Gaskins-Bryant said she hopes attendees will donate in support of her efforts.

“I want this building to be a community building where people can look up history, collections and things like that,” Gaskins-Bryant said.

A descendant of the Cockfield family’s slaves, Gaskins-Bryant bought the historic home in 2012. She had previously undertaken projects like tracing her family lineage and recording an oral history of African Americans in the area. She said a problem she often ran into was a lack of genealogical records.

“I would love to say that I have a cousin in South Africa that I could go visit, but I can’t,” she said. “I don’t really know what tribe I came from.”

She hopes the center will help others to more easily learn about their past.

“I think it’s very important to know where I actually come from and where everybody else actually comes from,” she said.

Mayor Lovith Anderson, Jr. of Lake City said he has known of the house for much of his life and he looks forward to seeing it take on a new purpose.

“Even in our biggest struggles, we can all look back at our histories and find someone who shows us that all is not lost,” Anderson said. “All we’ve got to do is keep pressing on.”

The lecture series was made possible by a grant from Dominion energy and continues June 1.

Gaskins-Bryant said she plans to apply for more grants and expand her fundraising efforts to get the project off the ground.