LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Lake City, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The incident happened in the area of Lawrence Street, Lutcken said. Lake City Police Chief Joseph Cooper said this was a shooting. He added police are interviewing potential witnesses.

