LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — When Jody Cooper resigned as the deputy city administrator and police chief for Lake City in October, his severance package totaled nearly $23,000 in salary and another $2,500 in time-off benefits.

Documents News13 obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request also show that Cooper is not eligible to be rehired by the city in any capacity. He also is subject to a non-disclosure agreement.

Cooper’s resignation was effective on Oct. 30. News13 also learned that he did not submit an official resignation letter.

It was the second time in which Cooper resigned as police chief. He did so in 2016 for reasons that were not disclosed.

At the time of his latest departure, city officials said they did not have anyone operating as the acting chief and that the city was beginning to look for a new leader for the department. News13 has asked the city about the status of the search for a replacement for both positions but has not heard back

Cooper took over as police chief in 2021 and then assumed the role of deputy city administrator in July 2022. He is a native of Lake City and previously served as police chief from 2014-2016. He also worked for the department from 2006-2013 and several years prior to that.

His law enforcement career has also included working for the Columbia and Andrews police departments.