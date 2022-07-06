LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City officials announced several leadership changes effective with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

William A. Hall officially takes over as the city administrator after getting unanimous approval from the city council in March.

Marsha Terwilliger

Jody Cooper

William Hall

He joined the city’s finance department in 2008 and became the finance director in 2017. He had been the city’s chief financial officer and interim city administrator since March 2021.

Police Chief Jody Cooper was named the deputy city administrator on June 1. He will continue to serve as the city’s police chief.

Marshann Terwilliger is the new city clerk. She joined the administration on May 23. She moved to Lake City in January after serving as a township business manager and retiring from a senior budget analyst position with the federal government.

The changes were announced Wednesday in a news release that also highlighted several items in the city’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget, including:

no increase to property taxes; millage remains 204.80 mils

a 3% raise for city employees

the hiring of six new public safety positions: three police officers and three firefighters

the hiring of an economic development coordinator

the formation of the public information office

According to the city, the new public safety positions and economic development coordinator role are expected to be filled by the end of the summer. Anyone interested in applying can get more information from the city’s website.