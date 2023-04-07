LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City-area railroad crossing had to be closed for emergency repairs, according to officials working with CSX.

The crossing on Graham Road was scheduled to close April 10 and remain closed until April 14, however, the defect got worse and the crossing was closed early, officials said.

“CSX ended up having to close this with the help of Lake City,” according to a statement from Southern Commercial Development, which handles traffic control for CSX. “The defect got worse and it had to be fixed ASAP and we were unable to provide traffic control.”

Florence County Councilman Jason Springs told News13 the crossing closed on Monday and should be open by late next week.

It’s unclear what caused the defect.