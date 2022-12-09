LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City Community Hospital will be closing its doors for good after 56 years of serving the community.

Signs have been placed throughout the hospital’s campus, giving the community a heads up of the closing.

This decision comes after MUSC announced its new 63,500 square foot hospital, MUSC Health Black River.

The new hospital is currently under construction in the Williamsburg and Lake City region and is expected to be completed in January.

The new facility will assume the roles held by Williamsburg Regional Hospital and Lake City Community Hospital.

In the meantime, patients experiencing emergencies can visit the nearest locations, which are Williamsburg Regional Hospital, MUSC Florence, and McLeod Regional Medical Center.

The closest to Lake City Community Hospital is Williamsburg Regional, which is about 22 minutes away. The other hospitals are about 30 minutes away.

Lake City Community Hospital says all patient services will end at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. It will continue to see patients in the ER, as well as the lab and for radiology services until then.

MUSC has worked closely with Lake City Community Hospital to hire some of the employees.

“MUSC has hired about 35% of our hospital wide-staff,” said Tina Carter, Lake City Community Hospital chief nursing officer. “We’d really just like to thank lower Florence County, our local community for supporting this and ask them to continue to support MUSC Black River.”

MUSC calls this another step toward proving its high quality of care.

Lake City Community Hospital shares their appreciation to the community.

“The impact on the community will be felt,” Carter said. “We’re always here, we’ve been here since 1966 and when you have any kind of medical issue, we’ve been right in their backyard. So, not having that locally, the effect will be felt.”