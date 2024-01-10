LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews in Lake City were busy Wednesday morning cleaning up debris from Tuesday’s night’s windstorm that hit the Pee Dee.
The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina, reported wind gusts of more than 60 mph in Florence County during the storm, which also caused numerous power outages across the region.
Several pictures posted on Facebook by the city showed several large trees and branches brought down by the wind.
“Shout out to our public works staff who are out cleaning up after last night’s wind storm,” the post said. “Several trees were downed by the wind and a handful of Duke Energy customers remain without power.”
