LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City High School announced its plans to honor a 15-year-old student who was hit and killed by a car on Highway 378.

A community prayer vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Lake City High School in honor of Ja’Quan Cortez. People attending are asked to bring a small battery-operated candle.

Balloons will also be released in Cortez’s honor at 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the district.

A 2006 Chevrolet truck was traveling east on Highway 378 near Matthews Road and hit Cortez, who was walking in the same direction, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“He was a nice and well-mannered young man who excelled in art,” Lake City High School Principal Terrell Fleming said in a statement. “Although he was quiet, his artwork spoke volumes. His friends remember him as kind and always willing to share a smile or listen when they needed to talk.”

The district said counselors will be available for any student or staff member who needs support.