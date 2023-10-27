LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two Lake City men have been sentenced to 25 years for a shooting that killed one man and injured another, according to the City of Lake City’s spokesperson.

Dathawn Malik Nesmith, 24, and Mytazis Marquis Nesmith, 26, both pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court on Friday, the city said.

The two men, who the city said are believed to be related, were arrested by Lake City Police Department officers in early December 2021 and were denied bond.

Both men were detained at the Florence County Detention Center pending their trial, the city said.