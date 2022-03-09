LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — William Hall will be Lake City’s new administrator, the city announced Wednesday.

Hall, who replaces Stephany Snowden, was named the city’s interim administrator in March 2021 after Snowden’s resignation. He was previously Lake City’s finance director.

The Lake City City Council unanimously approved the decision Tuesday.

“I am honored and humbled to serve the city as the city administrator,” Hall said in the announcement. “I look forward to fulfilling my duties to the community and serve them to the best of my abilities. I also intend to take care of the city staff because they not only will take care of me, but it will also allow us to grow as a team. I believe that people are the city’s greatest asset.”