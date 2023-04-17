LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – The City of Lake City offices will be closed at noon Tuesday for “An Afternoon of Cleaning up our Community.”

The community clean up event will take place at the City Administration parking lot and will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m.

According to a news release by the city, this is the first time offices will be closed so employees can participate in the semi-annual Lake City Community clean-up day.