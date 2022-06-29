LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police have identified a suspect in a June 17 bank robbery as a North Carolina man, according to police.

Christopher Jason McNeill, of Cary, North Carolina, was identified after he left clothing with a wallet and a photo ID near South State Bank on Main Street, according to police.

McNeill is between 30 and 40 years old and is between 5’11” and 6 feet tall, police said. He could be driving a white Volkswagen hatchback.

McNeill should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information should call 843-374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.