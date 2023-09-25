LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police are investigating a “shooting incident” that was reported Sunday morning.
It happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the Sherwood Street area, a police spokesperson said.
It’s unclear whether anyone was shot, and police have not provided any additional information about the investigation.
