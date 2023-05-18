LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police arrested seven people in connection with shooting incidents that took place over several months which resulted in a combined 57 attempted murder charges, according to officials.
The five-month investigation has resulted in more than 100 arrest warrants and the recovery of multiple guns, officials said. The investigation remains ongoing.
The shootings all happened between December 2022 and February 2023, officials said.
The arrest warrants include: 57 for attempted murder, 19 for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, 19 for discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and 16 for criminal conspiracy, according to officials.
Of the seven arrested, four are adults and three are juveniles, officials said. One of the juveniles is charged as an adult.
Charges for the four adults are:
- Jevonte Dayzhon Burgess, 19, of Lake City: 3 charges, including one for attempted murder
- Jaqavis Siree Saymon Green, 18, of Lake City: 19 charges, including 11 for attempted murder
- Ke’Andrew Deon Copeland, 18, of Lake City: 20 charges, including 12 for attempted murder
- Jareek Carson, 18, of Lake City: 21 charges, including 12 for attempted murder
All four were denied bond on the attempted murder charges.
Police thanked the community for reporting the shootings and said more warrants and arrests are expected.
