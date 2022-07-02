LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police say they need the public’s help finding a woman who is missing and “presumed to be held against her will.”
In a Facebook post late Saturday morning, police said Comonte Evans, 19, had been missing for several hours from the city of Florence. She is believed to be with a man police have identified only as “Brian.”
Police have not released any additional information.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.