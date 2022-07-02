LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police say they need the public’s help finding a woman who is missing and “presumed to be held against her will.”

In a Facebook post late Saturday morning, police said Comonte Evans, 19, had been missing for several hours from the city of Florence. She is believed to be with a man police have identified only as “Brian.”

Police have not released any additional information.

