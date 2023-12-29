LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City police officer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, officials said.

Major Patrick Miles has been with the department since 2006, according to records News13 obtained from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. His name was still listed on the staff directory of the city’s website on Friday.

The nature of the investigation remains unclear, but the city said Friday in a news release that officials are cooperating with SLED during the investigation. News13 has reached out to SLED for more information and is waiting to hear back.

“Though command staff is in place to run the day-to-day operations, city administration is currently reviewing applications to fill the position of police chief,” Lake City officials said in the news release. “The city is working with local officials to aid and oversee the police department in the meantime.”

Lake City has been without a police chief since October when Jody Cooper left the department for a second time, without submitting an official resignation letter. He was given a severance package that totaled nearly $23,000 in salary and another $2,500 in time-off benefits.

Documents News13 obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request showed that Cooper is not eligible to be rehired by the city in any capacity and that he is subject to a non-disclosure agreement.

He previously left the department in 2016 for reasons that were not disclosed.

Cooper took over as police chief in 2021 and then assumed the role of deputy city administrator in July 2022. He is a native of Lake City and previously served as police chief from 2014-2016. He also worked for the department from 2006-2013 and several years prior to that.