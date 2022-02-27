LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police are looking for a man they say might have information about a recent deadly shooting on Lassie Street.

Daryl Lanell Epps, 32, is considered to be “a person of interest” in the death of Jeremy Lenard McMillan, 36, of Columbia. He died after the shooting on Feb. 20, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

“We wish to locate and interview Daryl Epps because we believe he has information that may be of importance that is related to this murder,” Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper told News13 on Sunday.

Police have not released any additional information about their investigation.

McMillan spent time in prison after being arrested in 2006 in Lee County for a shooting outside a nightclub that left two people dead and 12 others injured. He was released in 2019 after an appeal resulted in his murder convictions being reduced to voluntary manslaughter.

Anyone with information that could help police find Epps is asked to call 911, the Lake City Police Department at 843-374-5421 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC.