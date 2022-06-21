LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery Friday.

Police are investigating after South State Bank on Main Street was robbed Friday, according to a news release.

Police described the suspect as between 40 and 50 years old, slender, and between 5’11” and 6′ tall. He left with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen in a pink button-down shirt and tie with a tan fishing hat and khaki pants.

Anyone with information should call the Lake City Police Department at 843-374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.