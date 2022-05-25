LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man with a history of being suspected of other crimes is wanted in connection to a February homicide in Florence County, according to officials.

Jaheim Tariq Hanna, 20, of Lake City, was found dead Feb. 16 behind an unoccupied property at 233 Graham Road in Florence County. He had been shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials announced late Wednesday morning.

Authorities are now searching for Kaleb Toby McFadden, who reportedly knew Hanna. Hanna was reported missing by his family a few days before his body was found.

When interviewed by police, McFadden “was found to be deceptive and presented a story that could not be corroborated,” according to officials on Wednesday.

Additional charges and arrests may be made, according to officials.

In 2020, McFadden was one of four people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint while playing pool in Lake City. The suspects reportedly took the victim’s Jordan sneakers and a handbag that contained a wallet, car keys and $3,700 in cash.