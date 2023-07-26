LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department is urging residents to be aware of valuables in their cars because of a recent rash of break-ins.

In a Facebook post, the department said residents should remove all valuables from their parked vehicles, including items in the trunk. Valuables also should not be left in a vehicle overnight.

The post stated investigators are working to find out those responsible for the break-ins and that they are following several leads due to the “watchful eyes of great citizens.”

“We encourage citizens to report incidents such as this by calling 911, requesting an officer and incident report, even if nothing of value has been taken,” the department said. “Reporting these incidents, even in the most minor cases, helps to establish timelines as well as patterns and help the investigation progress.”