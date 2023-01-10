LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several Lake City railroad crossings remained closed early Tuesday morning after a derailment involving multiple rail cars Monday night, officials said.
The cars have been removed from the tracks crossing Charles, Dansing, Main, and Thomas streets, but the crossings will remain closed until the tracks can be inspected, according to a post on the Lake City Facebook page. Motorists should use the Loop Road, Fairview Street and Graham Road crossings until further notice.
There were no injuries in the incident, which remains under investigation, the city said.
No additional information was immediately available.
